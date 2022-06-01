Winnipeg residential complex evacuated early Wednesday due to carbon monoxide leak

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews evacuated a seven-storey residential building early Wednesday after discovering unsafe levels of carbon monoxide.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was called to the Dufferin Street site just before 1:30 a.m., where high carbon monoxide readings were confirmed on at least two floors.

The entire complex was evacuated, with no injuries or illnesses reported, and temporary shelter was provided by Winnipeg Transit buses.

The source of the leak was discovered by Manitoba Hydro and addressed, and the building was ventilated safely.

Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because it’s colourless, odourless and tasteless, and the symptoms of people with carbon monoxide poisoning can include nausea, dizziness, confusion, vision, and hearing loss.

