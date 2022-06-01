Menu

Health

Winnipeg residential complex evacuated early Wednesday due to carbon monoxide leak

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 10:31 am
Pictured are a carbon monoxide alarm, left, and a dual smoke and carbon monoxide alarm. View image in full screen
Pictured are a carbon monoxide alarm, left, and a dual smoke and carbon monoxide alarm. Global News / File

Winnipeg fire crews evacuated a seven-storey residential building early Wednesday after discovering unsafe levels of carbon monoxide.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was called to the Dufferin Street site just before 1:30 a.m., where high carbon monoxide readings were confirmed on at least two floors.

Read more: Winnipeg carbon monoxide scare prompts WFPS to issue warning

The entire complex was evacuated, with no injuries or illnesses reported, and temporary shelter was provided by Winnipeg Transit buses.

The source of the leak was discovered by Manitoba Hydro and addressed, and the building was ventilated safely.

Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because it’s colourless, odourless and tasteless, and the symptoms of people with carbon monoxide poisoning can include nausea, dizziness, confusion, vision, and hearing loss.

Click to play video: 'Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week runs November 1-7' Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week runs November 1-7
Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week runs November 1-7 – Nov 2, 2021
