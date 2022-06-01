3 dogs rescued from Antrim Street house fire in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire on Antrim Street in Peterborough on Monday evening.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, around 5:40 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a fire in a two-storey home.

He said one crew quickly knocked down the fire from the exterior of the home while another crew ensured the fire did not spread to the interior or the house or the attic.

Broersma said no one was home at the time but three dogs were removed by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, he said.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.