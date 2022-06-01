SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Wednesday, June 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 6:11 am
Click to play video: 'Young voters voice their top ballot box issues for the Ontario election' Young voters voice their top ballot box issues for the Ontario election
WATCH ABOVE: Young voters voice their top ballot box issues for the Ontario election.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Hosts a rally. 8 p.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Brampton: Talks about plan “to stop the cuts and fix health care.” 9:30 a.m., Lot 25. 15 Main St. N.

Cambridge: Visits Cambridge. 11:30 a.m., Cambridge Campaign Office, 855 King St. E., Suite C.

Brantford: Visits Brantford-Brant. 1:30 p.m., Brantford-Brant Campaign Office, 415 Fairview Dr., Unit C.

Freelton: Visits Flamborough-Glanbrook. 3:15 p.m., West Ave Cider House, 84 Concession Rd. 8 E.

Brampton: Visits Brampton West. 5:30 p.m., Brampton West Campaign Office, 10794 Chinguacousy Rd.

Toronto: Visits Etobicoke-Lakeshore. 7 p.m.,
Etobicoke-Lakeshore Campaign Office, 2-2491 Lakeshore Blvd. W.

Toronto: Visits Toronto. 8:30 p.m., Outside Intercontinental Hotel Toronto, 225 Front St. W.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement “on stopping Doug Ford.” 9 a.m., 230 Gosford Blvd.

Toronto: Speaks about the benefits of cutting HST on prepared foods. 1:30 p.m., Albert’s Real Jamaican Foods, 542 St Clair Ave. W

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Brantford: Homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 8 a.m., Brant Crossing

St. Thomas: Homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 11 a.m., 1010 Talbot St

London: Announcement and homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 12:30 p.m., Intersection of Oxford and Wharncliffe

Kitchener: Homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 3:15 p.m., intersection of Jamieson and Franklin

© 2022 The Canadian Press
