SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario party leaders make final push ahead of Thursday election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election ridings to watch' Ontario Election ridings to watch
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Election ridings to watch.

TORONTO — Ontario’s political party leaders hit the campaign trail for the last full day today, making their final pitches to voters.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath starts her day in Brampton, where her party made gains in the last election and hopes to maintain, if not grow, them this time.

Health care will be her focus.

She will also make stops in Cambridge, and the ridings of Brantford-Brant, Flamborough-Glanbrook, Brampton West, and Etobicoke-Lakeshore before ending the marathon day in Toronto.

Trending Stories

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be door knocking in Brampton Centre and Mississauga East-Cooksville, then will hold a rally in his home turf of west-end Toronto known as Etobicoke.

Read more: Andrea Horwath doesn’t commit to staying on as Ontario NDP leader after her 4th election

Story continues below advertisement

He will not take any questions from reporters for a second day in a row.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to make an announcement in north Toronto.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is set to start the day in Brantford, before travelling to St. Thomas, London and Kitchener _ all regions in southwestern Ontario, where his own seat of Guelph is located.

Voters go to the polls Thursday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario Election tagOntario Liberals tagontario ndp tagOntario election 2022 tagPC Party tagOntario 2022 Election tagOntario Greens tagElection Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers