Crime

1 person arrested after reports of shots fired in Coquitlam; no public risk, say police

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 7:43 pm
Coquitlam RCMP are investigating reports of shots fired in the 1900-block of Lodge Street around noon on May 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP are investigating reports of shots fired in the 1900-block of Lodge Street around noon on May 31, 2022. Global News / File

Police have taken a person into custody after receiving reports of shots fired on Lodge Drive in Coquitlam, B.C., near an elementary school on Tuesday.

There is no risk to the public at this time, the Mounties said in a news release.

École Coquitlam River Elementary, however, went into a precautionary “hold and secure” for about 15 minutes as the incident unfolded around noon.

“This was a community issue unrelated to Coquitlam River Elementary,” Ken Hoff, the school’s assistant director of communications, wrote in an emailed statement.

“Once the RCMP had dealt with the immediate situation, the hold and secure was lifted.”

Read more: Wanted B.C. father arrested in months-long child abduction case

A hold and secure entails closing the outside doors of the school and controlling entry, while activities inside carry on normally, said Hoff.

A witness told Global News he heard seven shots fired near the intersection of Lodge Drive and Shaughnessy Street, in an area where he saw a couple arguing.

Investigators remain on scene and are asking the public to avoid the area. Meanwhile, anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

