Economy

CAE profit soars in Q4 as revenues increase 25% excluding ventilators last year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 7:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Flight simulator giant CAE unveils new ventilator' Flight simulator giant CAE unveils new ventilator
WATCH: Production on some 10,000 ventilators is underway at CAE. The Canadian government awarded the company the ventilator contract at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that swept the country. Global's Dan Spector was on hand for a demonstration on how the ventilators work – Jun 17, 2020

CAE Inc. says its net profit attributable to shareholders soared last quarter as revenues increased even excluding ventilators sold to the Canadian government last year for people suffering from COVID-19.

The Montreal-based flight and health simulation company says it earned $55.1 million or 17 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, up from $19.8 million or seven cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits increased 46 per cent to $92 million or 29 cents per share, up from $63.2 million or 22 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Read more: CAE to purchase L3Harris military training business for US$1.05 billion

Revenues for the three months ended March 31 were $955 million, up seven per cent from $894.3 million a year earlier. However, revenues were up 25 per cent excluding the contribution from ventilators.

CAE delayed the release of its results by nearly two weeks to allow external auditors to complete their work.

The company was expected to earn 24 cents per share in adjusted profits on $958.1 million in revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

“I am very pleased with our strong performance in the fourth quarter and for the year, having delivered double-digit growth with higher margins, excellent free cash flow, and record order bookings,” stated CEO Marc Parent in a news release.

Read more: CAE plans restructuring after earnings plunge during coronavirus crisis

Civil operating income increased 43 per cent to $58.1 million on an 11 per cent increase in revenues, while defence and security swung to a $25.8-million profit on a 40 per cent boost in revenues.

The health-care division’s operating income dropped 40 per cent to $9.4 million as revenues slumped 69 per cent without the $130-million contribution last year from ventilators. Revenues rose 27 per cent excluding ventilators.

For the full-year, CAE earned $141.7 million on $3.37 billion of revenues, compared with a loss of $47.2 million on $2.98 billion in 2021.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
