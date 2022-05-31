Day 2 of Samwel Uko public inquest hears from 2 witnesses who tried to help him

Family members of Samwel Uko bowed their heads as tears streamed down their faces while they listened to one of the witnesses say, “I wanted to do more but I couldn’t.”

During the second day of the public inquest for Uko, two educational assistants from Abbotsford Senior Secondary School in Abbotsford, British Columbia who worked with Uko years ago, were among the last people to have been in touch with him prior to his death.

In May 2020, Uko was battling with mental health and sought help at the Regina General Hospital. On his second visit on the same day, he was escorted out of the emergency room by security guards. Later on that day, Uko’s body was recovered at Wascana Lake, where he had drowned.

Witness Amanda Johansen joined by telephone to give testimony of her last interaction she had with Uko. According to her statement, a conversation in a Facebook group chat between Johansen and others was initiated on May 21, 2020 expressing concerns about Uko.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Day 1 of Samwel Uko public inquest hears from 3 witnesses

One of the group chat members questioned if anyone had seen a Facebook screenshot from Uko where he stated, “I need help.” The group members reached out to Uko and he replied, “I’m going to be dead … the police are going to kill me.”

Johansen and the other education assistant, Nancy Klop, did not know where he was was at the time. The duo started messaging others about his whereabouts. They learned that Uko was in Saskatchewan. The last message they received from Uko was “they’re going to kill me, I love you guys.”

It was a moment where Uko’s family cried as they listened to Johansen’s emotional testimony.

“We did everything that we could,” she said. “We have to live with that.”

Klop, who was the second witness on Day 2, said it was their instant intuition to reach out to Uko, when they saw his Facebook post requesting for help.

“He was very incoherent,” she said. “We were trying to figure out where he was.”

Flop said Uko was one of her favourite students, who was a ray of sunshine and recalled his goal was to make the NFL as he loved playing football.

Story continues below advertisement

“(His high school coach) said he could have made the CFL,” she said.

Third Witness

Scott Harrison, a registered nurse at the Regina General Hospital in the emergency unit was the third witness. He was one of the RNs who assessed Uko upon his visit on the day he died. He said Uko was assessed at 9:45 a.m., which took close to 15 minutes.

He recalls Uko having depressive thoughts and expressed worries of not being able to work and stress over the COVID-19 pandemic. He also remembers Uko stating he had trouble sleeping and had requested sleeping pills.

“I was concerned he wasn’t sleeping,” said Harrison. “He was withdrawn.”

During his testimony, Harrison said the emergency unit follows the Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale (CTAS) that prioritizes a patient based on the need for care from one being the sickest patient. Uko was pegged as CTA 2, which means patients need emergency care but can wait a short time for treatment.

Since Uko’s death, the Regina General Hospital reaffirmed their policies when it comes to providing care to unidentified patients. According to what has been heard during the public inquest so far, during Uko’s second emergency hospital visit, he was escorted out of the building by security officers. This was due to lack of clarity and communication gaps in Uko’s registration information.

Story continues below advertisement

“Samwel (was) caught in the space of registration and triage,” said SHA Executive John Ash, who testified on the first day of the pubic inquest.

1:38 Day 1 of Samwel Uko public inquest hears from 3 witnesses Day 1 of Samwel Uko public inquest hears from 3 witnesses