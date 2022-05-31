BC SPCA issues plea for funds after dog found with multiple gunshot wounds

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains a graphic image that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

The BC SPCA is issuing a plea for public after finding a German shepherd suffering from multiple gunshot wounds abandoned at a Beaverdell, B.C., home.

The dog, Rose, described in a Tuesday news release as “sweet and affectionate,” was recently discovered by the property’s landlord more than a week after her owner was evicted.

She and her brother had run into the woods during a storm and returned to the property with multiple injuries, according to the SPCA.

While the male had minor injuries, Rose was in serious trouble, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Rose and her brother were brought to the SPCA on May 21.

“When she arrived at the shelter Rose’s wounds were severe, infected, becoming necrotic, and she could barely eat or drink,” said Kelowna BC SPCA manager Sean Hogan in the release.

“While (veterinarians) were attending to the wounds they discovered buckshot scattered in them and determined that she had been shot.”

The SPCA has launched an investigation through its cruelty department, Hogan told Global News.

Rose has undergone multiple surgeries to close wounds on her face, neck and chest, and may require additional operations if drainage tubes don’t resolve the abscesses in the wounds, said the SPCA.

She is currently on several medications and requires 24-hour care at an emergency veterinary hospital.

View image in full screen The BC SPCA has launched a cruelty investigation into the case of a German shepherd named Rose, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a Beaverdell, B.C. property. Handout/BC SPCA

“Although she is very scared, nervous, and in shock, she is still being as loving and affectionate as she can be,” said Hogan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone at the hospital has fallen in love with her, and cannot believe that after being shot, she is able to trust them to help and take care of her.”

Nevertheless, the society said Rose’s prognosis is “good” and it is hopeful she will eventually be available for adoption.

Anyone who can offer financial support is asked to visit the BC SPCA’s website, and anyone with information on how she may have been shot is urged to call the Cruelty Reporting hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

0:38 BC SPCA caring for 59 abandoned cats and kittens rescued from Cloverdale property BC SPCA caring for 59 abandoned cats and kittens rescued from Cloverdale property – May 16, 2022