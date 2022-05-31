Menu

Canada

Surrey, B.C. council meeting erupts into chaos as mayor asked to resign

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey B.C. council meeting descends into shouting, yelling' Surrey B.C. council meeting descends into shouting, yelling
Surrey B.C.'s Monday council meeting descended into chaos and yelling as Mayor Doug McCallum was once again asked to resign amid his public mischief charge.

Surrey, B.C.’s council meeting ended early Monday night with Mayor Doug McCallum once again being asked to resign.

An already tense crowd erupted after McCallum refused to accept Coun. Jack Hundial’s matter of privilege just minutes into the meeting.

Hundial asked McCallum to step aside and take leave until his public mischief trial is sorted before the court.

Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor still silent on public mischief charges and refusal to leave the Surrey Police Service Board' Surrey mayor still silent on public mischief charges and refusal to leave the Surrey Police Service Board
Surrey mayor still silent on public mischief charges and refusal to leave the Surrey Police Service Board

It comes after court documents reported by Global News show part of the mayor’s statement about being hit by a car in a Save On Foods parking lot in September 2021 was disproved by video surveillance.

McCallum recessed the meeting before it was adjourned.

Read more: Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum refused to step down as chair of Surrey Police Board: reports

“Look, any elected official who is criminally charged for lying to the police really needs to re-evaluate what they are doing here,” Hundial said Monday. “This office is not for the individual, it is for the public, and the public is asking you to re-evaluate your position not only as the mayor but also as the chair of the police board.”

Surrey council is set to reconvene Wednesday at 7 p.m.

