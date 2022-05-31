Surrey, B.C. council meeting erupts into chaos as mayor asked to resign

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey, B.C.’s council meeting ended early Monday night with Mayor Doug McCallum once again being asked to resign.

An already tense crowd erupted after McCallum refused to accept Coun. Jack Hundial’s matter of privilege just minutes into the meeting.

Hundial asked McCallum to step aside and take leave until his public mischief trial is sorted before the court.

It comes after court documents reported by Global News show part of the mayor’s statement about being hit by a car in a Save On Foods parking lot in September 2021 was disproved by video surveillance.

McCallum recessed the meeting before it was adjourned.

“Look, any elected official who is criminally charged for lying to the police really needs to re-evaluate what they are doing here,” Hundial said Monday. “This office is not for the individual, it is for the public, and the public is asking you to re-evaluate your position not only as the mayor but also as the chair of the police board.”

Surrey council is set to reconvene Wednesday at 7 p.m.