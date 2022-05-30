Menu

Environment

Man turns himself in to police over manure pile left at B.C. premier’s office

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 6:36 pm
Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier's office
Members of the anti-logging protest group Save Old Growth were caught on camera dumping a pile of manure at the door of Premier John Horgan's office in Langford. The group is demanding the B.C. government end all old-growth logging in B.C.

Mounties on Vancouver Island say a man has turned himself in after a pile of manure was left at the front door of Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford, B.C., last week.

Corp. Alex Bérubé says the man attended the West Shore RCMP detachment on Monday and was released on an undertaking to appear in court Aug. 18.

He says the man faces a criminal charge of mischief, however his name won’t be released until the charge has been sworn in court.

Read more: Old-growth logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s constituency office

In a news release from the group Save Old Growth, a man only identified as Richard says he turned himself in and is taking responsibility for what he did.

Richard says they need to protect old-growth forests and he’s asking the premier to take responsibility for that.

A man who identified himself as Richard Demontigny went to the premier’s office on Monday, and said he would be turning himself in to the local RCMP detachment after the manure was dumped in front at the same office last Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Anti-old growth logging group’s actions under scrutiny' Anti-old growth logging group’s actions under scrutiny
Anti-old growth logging group’s actions under scrutiny – Apr 24, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
