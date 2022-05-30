Mississauga shooting suspects crashed into police cruiser before fleeing on foot, officers say

Send this page to someone via email

Suspects in a Mississauga shooting over the weekend crashed into a police cruiser before fleeing on foot, officers say.

Peel Regional Police said two of three suspects were arrested “a short distance away” but one remains outstanding.

Police said that on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Aquitaine Avenue and Montevideo Road in the city’s northwest end for reports of shots fired.

A 17-year-old boy who had been shot was located on the ground by officers, police said.

He was taken to a trauma centre where he was treated and has since been released from hospital.

Police said responding officers “located and attempted to stop” suspects in a vehicle in the area.

“After striking a police cruiser with their car, three suspects fled the area on foot, and two suspects were apprehended a short distance away,” police said.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene.”

Mississauga resident Yacin Bohras, 19, has been charged with attempted murder, flight from a peace officer, failing to stop after an accident, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, among other offences.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, among other offences.

He cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing and appeared in a Brampton court on Sunday.

Police said they’re looking to the public for help in identifying the outstanding suspect, identified as a male 16 to 23 years old who was wearing dark clothing and is believed to he armed with a handgun.

Police added that the shooting is believed to have been a targeted and isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.