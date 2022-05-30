Menu

Canada

Constructer worker, Montreal police officer directing traffic, both hit by car

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 3:09 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a driver injured two pedestrians before landing his vehicle on a cement divider at a construction site in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. Monday not far from the intersection of Crémazie and Saint-Michel boulevards.

Read more: City says improving road safety in Montreal remains vital after pedestrian dragged by school bus

The vehicle driven by the unidentified person was heading westbound on Cremazie, according to Comtois, when a police officer who was directing traffic around the worksite was struck.

The vehicle continued on its way then hit a nearby construction worker before ending up on a concrete barrier, police say.

Read more: Montreal pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit, dragged by tanker truck

Both the police officer and the construction worker were taken to hospital to be treated for lower-body injuries.

Comtois said the officer’s life is not in danger. Health authorities have yet to provide a status update for the injured worker.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian tunnel undergoing extension at Montreal West train station' Pedestrian tunnel undergoing extension at Montreal West train station

The intesection of Crémazie and Saint-Michel was closed both in the westbound and southbound directions to allow for the investigation

