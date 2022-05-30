Constructer worker, Montreal police officer directing traffic, both hit by car

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a driver injured two pedestrians before landing his vehicle on a cement divider at a construction site in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. Monday not far from the intersection of Crémazie and Saint-Michel boulevards.

Read more: City says improving road safety in Montreal remains vital after pedestrian dragged by school bus

The vehicle driven by the unidentified person was heading westbound on Cremazie, according to Comtois, when a police officer who was directing traffic around the worksite was struck.

The vehicle continued on its way then hit a nearby construction worker before ending up on a concrete barrier, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the police officer and the construction worker were taken to hospital to be treated for lower-body injuries.

Comtois said the officer’s life is not in danger. Health authorities have yet to provide a status update for the injured worker.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

The intesection of Crémazie and Saint-Michel was closed both in the westbound and southbound directions to allow for the investigation