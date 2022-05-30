Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ottawa announces $247 million to create 25,000 apprenticeship positions across Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia skills competition hopes to ease labour crunch' Nova Scotia skills competition hopes to ease labour crunch
Amid a worker shortage across the trades industry, employers are relying on younger people to fill out their staff. But according to one organization there are still some misconceptions that are preventing that. Robert Lothian reports – Apr 29, 2022

The federal government is announcing nearly $247 million to help create more than 25,000 apprenticeship positions in the skilled trades across Canada.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the money will fund 13 programs to help small- and medium-sized employers offer apprenticeship training.

In a news release, Qualtrough says that more than $45 million will go to the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum to help hire 4,000 first-year apprentices in the construction and manufacturing trades.

Read more: Canada needs new homes built, but construction industry headed for retirement wall

Ottawa says employers would be eligible for double the money if they hire certain equity-seeking groups such as women, persons with disabilities, Indigenous people and racialized people.

The government says about 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire in Canada by 2028.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum says in the news release that in order to meet demand for skilled workers, an average of 75,000 new apprentices will need to be hired per year over the next five years.

Trending Stories

“We need Canadians to be able to seize these opportunities and to have the tools, training and resources they need to thrive,” Qualtrough said. “Apprenticeships are one of the best ways to do that.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Women make pandemic pivot into skilled trades' COVID-19: Women make pandemic pivot into skilled trades
COVID-19: Women make pandemic pivot into skilled trades – Sep 28, 2021

The most sought-after tradespeople include welders, industrial mechanics, bricklayers, boilermakers, cooks and hairstylists.

According to BuildForce Canada, the construction industry alone needs to recruit 309,000 new workers over the next decade to meet expected demand.

Canadian Apprenticeship Forum executive director France Daviault welcomed the announcement.

“The apprenticeship community understands the importance of encouraging and supporting employers to hire new apprentices,” Daviualt said in the news release.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Employment tagEmployers tagSkilled Trades tagapprenticeships tagBuildForce Canada tagCanadian Apprenticeship Forum tagskilled trades apprenticeships tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers