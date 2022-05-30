Menu

World

2 dead, 19 injured after car crashes into crowd in Lincoln, Nebraska

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2022 11:06 am
nebraska-car-crash-lincoln View image in full screen
At least two are dead after a car crash in Lincoln, Nebraska. Lincoln Police Department/Facebook

A crash in Nebraska’s capital left two dead and 19 others hospitalized, including many pedestrians, authorities said.

The two people who were killed had been inside one of the cars involved in the Sunday night crash, the Lincoln Police Department tweeted early Monday morning. Both victims were female.

Of the others who sustained injuries, one victim had life-threatening injuries, while the others sustained less serious injuries, police said.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash or why there was a crowd on O St., one of Lincoln’s main roads.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
