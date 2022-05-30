2 dead, 19 injured after car crashes into crowd in Lincoln, Nebraska

Send this page to someone via email

A crash in Nebraska’s capital left two dead and 19 others hospitalized, including many pedestrians, authorities said.

The two people who were killed had been inside one of the cars involved in the Sunday night crash, the Lincoln Police Department tweeted early Monday morning. Both victims were female.

Of the others who sustained injuries, one victim had life-threatening injuries, while the others sustained less serious injuries, police said.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash or why there was a crowd on O St., one of Lincoln’s main roads.

Two female occupants of one of the involved vehicles have been declared deceased at the scene. A total of 19 other individuals have been transported to area hospitals, including a number of people who were present on the sidewalk area at the time of the crash. https://t.co/ZW6qddGzog — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 30, 2022

Footage from the scene of the crash https://t.co/CRFbHBJKh0 pic.twitter.com/liXkMO1MMI — Elijah Herbel (@HerbelEssences) May 30, 2022