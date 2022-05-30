OPP investigate fatal multi-vehicle collision in South Bruce, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

South Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Carrick Township on Sunday evening.

The crash, involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a pick-up truck, occurred Sunday at about 5 p.m. along Highway 9 in Carrick Township.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The identity of the motorcycle driver has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

No other injuries were reported.

#SouthBruceOPP is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 9 in @MunSouthBruce. One person has been pronounced deceased. Updates will be shared as they become available. ^km pic.twitter.com/FNDBl9qqGe — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 30, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A section of Highway 9, between Side Road 30 and Side Road 35, remains closed as police continue to investigate.