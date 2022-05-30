OPP investigate fatal multi-vehicle collision in South Bruce, Ont.

South Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Carrick Township on Sunday evening.
The crash, involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a pick-up truck, occurred Sunday at about 5 p.m. along Highway 9 in Carrick Township.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
The identity of the motorcycle driver has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.
No other injuries were reported.
A section of Highway 9, between Side Road 30 and Side Road 35, remains closed as police continue to investigate.
