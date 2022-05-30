Menu

Crime

OPP investigate fatal multi-vehicle collision in South Bruce, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 7:55 am
opp View image in full screen
South Bruce OPP are investigating after a fatal three-vehicle collision was reported along Highway 9 in Carrick Township on May 29, 2022. OPP

South Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Carrick Township on Sunday evening.

The crash, involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a pick-up truck, occurred Sunday at about 5 p.m. along Highway 9 in Carrick Township.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The identity of the motorcycle driver has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

No other injuries were reported.

A section of Highway 9, between Side Road 30 and Side Road 35, remains closed as police continue to investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
