One person dead following Montreal apartment fire early Monday

A fire in a Montreal apartment building Monday has claimed one life.

Just before 3 a.m., a 911 call alerted authorities to the fire on Gatineau Avenue in Côte-des-Neiges. After the blaze was brought under control, firefighters made the grim discovery of a body in one of the units.

The identity of the victim has not been released, as authorities seek to notify the next of kin.

An investigation is underway to try to determine the cause of the fire, and the exact circumstances surrounding the victim’s death. The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.