Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

One person dead following Montreal apartment fire early Monday

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 7:33 am
A woman looks out her window after a Côte-des-Neiges apartment building fire on the early morning of May 30, 2022. View image in full screen
A woman looks out her window after a Côte-des-Neiges apartment building fire on the early morning of May 30, 2022. TVA

A fire in a Montreal apartment building Monday has claimed one life.

Just before 3 a.m., a 911 call alerted authorities to the fire on Gatineau Avenue in Côte-des-Neiges. After the blaze was brought under control, firefighters made the grim discovery of a body in one of the units.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal kitchen fire prompts evacuation of 10-storey residential building

The identity of the victim has not been released, as authorities seek to notify the next of kin.

An investigation is underway to try to determine the cause of the fire, and the exact circumstances surrounding the victim’s death. The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagFirefighters tagBlaze tagCote-des-Neiges tagMontreal fire tagFirst Responder tagMontreal fatal fire tagMontreal apartment fire tagGatineau Avenue tagpompier tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers