Health

Undetected monkeypox transmission suggested as virus spreads in non-endemic countries: WHO

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 29, 2022 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Your monkeypox questions answered by an infectious disease physician' Your monkeypox questions answered by an infectious disease physician
For many of us, monkeypox is a virus we hadn’t heard of before this month. And while it is spreading, how worried do we need to be? We spoke with infectious disease physician, Allison McGeer who breaks it all down with a reassuring outlook.

The World Health Organization said on Sunday that the sudden appearance of monkeypox at once in several countries where the disease is not typically found suggests undetected transmission for some time and recent amplifying events.

As of May 26, a total of 257 confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases have been reported from 23 member states that are not endemic for the virus, WHO said in a statement.

Read more: Monkeypox: experts urge WHO, governments for faster action to contain spread

The agency added that it expects more cases to be reported as surveillance in endemic and non-endemic countries expands.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild, and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through measures such as self-isolation and hygiene.

Most of the cases reported so far have been detected in the UK, Spain and Portugal.

Click to play video: 'Quebec confirms 25 cases of monkeypox, plans to administer vaccine' Quebec confirms 25 cases of monkeypox, plans to administer vaccine
Quebec confirms 25 cases of monkeypox, plans to administer vaccine

“The vast majority of reported cases so far have no established travel links to an endemic area and have presented through primary care or sexual health services,” the U.N. agency said.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

© 2022 Reuters
