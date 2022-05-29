Fire damages downtown Kelowna apartment Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out at an apartment building in downtown Kelowna early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of St. Paul Street just after 3:00 a.m. when the alarm in the tower was activated.

“The first arriving crew was directed to the ninth floor by the alarm panel,” said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Scott Clarke in a press release. “The officer reported smoke on the ninth floor and found a fire in one of the units.”

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm structure fire. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the single apartment, however, water from the sprinklers and firefighting efforts affected multiple other units.

“No one was in the unit at the time and all occupants of the building were able to safely evacuate without injury,” said Clarke.

“The cause of the fire appears to be accidental at this time but will be investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department today.”

Three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit, a safety unit, and a command vehicle that included 16 fire personnel responded to the fire. RCMP, BCAS, and Fortis were on scene as well to assist.

