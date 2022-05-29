Woman dies after being found unconscious, injured in Maples neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old woman is dead after police say they found her unconscious, suffering from upper-body injuries Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Officers were called to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Marlow Court around 10 p.m.

When they arrived at the Maples address, police say they administered emergency first aid before an ambulance arrived.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, however, she has since died from her injuries.

Police say the homicide unit is now investigating the death and anyone with information is asked to call them at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

