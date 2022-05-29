Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dies after being found unconscious, injured in Maples neighbourhood

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 11:59 am
Police tape block off a portion of the 100 block of Marlow Court early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Police tape block off a portion of the 100 block of Marlow Court early Sunday morning. Global News

A 31-year-old woman is dead after police say they found her unconscious, suffering from upper-body injuries Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Officers were called to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Marlow Court around 10 p.m.

Read more: ‘It’s a number we’re not proud of’: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May

When they arrived at the Maples address, police say they administered emergency first aid before an ambulance arrived.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, however, she has since died from her injuries.

Police say the homicide unit is now investigating the death and anyone with information is asked to call them at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
13
Woman dies after being found unconscious, injured in Maples neighbourhood - image View image in gallery mode
Global News
23
Woman dies after being found unconscious, injured in Maples neighbourhood - image View image in gallery mode
Global News
33
Woman dies after being found unconscious, injured in Maples neighbourhood - image View image in gallery mode
Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagHomicide tagwinnipeg tagInvestigation tagWinnipeg crime tagDeath tagMaples tagMaples Winnipeg tagmaples crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers