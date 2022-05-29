Menu

Canada

Police identify owner of boat found adrift in Cape Breton, search called off

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2022 10:23 am
RCMP in Cape Breton were looking to identify the owner of a boat found adrift near the Seal Island Bridge in New Harris Settlement. View image in full screen
RCMP in Cape Breton have called off the search for a possible missing person.

Police have confirmed that no one had been in a boat before it was found adrift near the Seal Island Bridge in New Harris Settlement.

Read more: RCMP in Nova Scotia search waters in Cape Breton after small boat found adrift

Police responded to a call Friday evening and were able to bring the five-metre boat to shore.

The boat had no motor attached and was not registered.

Investigators were concerned someone may have been in the boat when it went adrift, but the owner has since contacted police to say no one was onboard.

All efforts assisting in search efforts have been withdrawn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2022.

 

