Canada

RCMP in Nova Scotia search waters in Cape Breton after small boat found adrift

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2022 11:43 am
RCMP in Cape Breton are looking to identify the owner of a boat found adrift near the Seal Island Bridge in New Harris Settlement. View image in full screen
RCMP in Cape Breton are looking to identify the owner of a boat found adrift near the Seal Island Bridge in New Harris Settlement. Nova Scotia RCMP

RCMP in Cape Breton are looking to identify the owner of a boat found adrift near the Seal Island Bridge in New Harris Settlement.

Police say they responded to a call about the boat Friday evening and were able to bring it to shore.

Investigators say they are concerned someone may have been in the boat when it went adrift.

2 hikers rescued after getting injured on remote Nova Scotia trail

A search of the area will continue today.

Police say the craft is a 16-foot Starcraft aluminum boat with no outboard motor attached.

The boat does have a hull number, but investigators say it is unregistered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
