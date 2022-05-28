RCMP in Nova Scotia search waters in Cape Breton after small boat found adrift

RCMP in Cape Breton are looking to identify the owner of a boat found adrift near the Seal Island Bridge in New Harris Settlement.
Police say they responded to a call about the boat Friday evening and were able to bring it to shore.
Investigators say they are concerned someone may have been in the boat when it went adrift.
A search of the area will continue today.
Police say the craft is a 16-foot Starcraft aluminum boat with no outboard motor attached.
The boat does have a hull number, but investigators say it is unregistered.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
