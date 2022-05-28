RCMP in Nova Scotia search waters in Cape Breton after small boat found adrift

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Cape Breton are looking to identify the owner of a boat found adrift near the Seal Island Bridge in New Harris Settlement.

Police say they responded to a call about the boat Friday evening and were able to bring it to shore.

Investigators say they are concerned someone may have been in the boat when it went adrift.

A search of the area will continue today.

Police say the craft is a 16-foot Starcraft aluminum boat with no outboard motor attached.

The boat does have a hull number, but investigators say it is unregistered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.