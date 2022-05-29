Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec party convention focuses on ‘Quebec pride’

Send this page to someone via email

Premier François Legault said he believes prosperity and pride are Quebecers top priorities during the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) convention that gathered over 1,000 party members on Saturday.

So much so that the official theme for the weekend-long annual convention is just that — pride.

View image in full screen Quebec Premier François Legault shakes hand with delegates as he enters a Coalition Avenir Québec annual congress, in Drummondville, Que., Saturday, May 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

“That’s what makes us different from the old (political) parties,” said Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault. “We are not afraid of saying that pride is as important as anything else here in Quebec.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault responds to reporters questions as he arrive for the Coalition Avenir Québec annual congress. in Drummondville, Que., Saturday, May 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The conference is the political party’s last opportunity to discuss policy and prepare its platform ahead of the upcoming provincial election in the fall.

The event comes just days after the Legault government adopted its controversial new French Charter legislation, Bill 96, aimed at further protecting and bolstering the language by imposing tougher French requirements in the province, including in the education and business sectors.

It’s a move that Anglophone, Allophone and Indigenous communities have protested, saying the legislation goes too far.

READ MORE: Quebec legislature adopts Bill 96 language reform by commanding margin

The event in Drummondville, Que., was met with a heavy police presence as well as protestors.

Story continues below advertisement

1 2 View image in gallery mode Anti-Government demonstrators gesture toward police and media while the CAQ hosts its annual congress, in Drummondville, Que., Saturday, May 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot 2 2 View image in gallery mode Sûreté du Québec mounted police officers guard the grounds of the convention centre as the CAQ government holds its annual congress, in Drummondville, Que., Saturday, May 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

People showed up to express their frustration with various policies implemented by the CAQ government over the last several years. The crowd was made up of civil servants, anti-Bill 96 demonstrators, housing advocates and those against the province’s COVID-19 pandemic health measures.

READ MORE: Quebec’s language reform ‘disregards’ Indigenous communities, leaders say

Critics, notably Québec solidaire, however pointed out that a few key topics were missing from the agenda of this weekend’s policy discussion: the environment, health care, education and immigration.

Story continues below advertisement

For Deputy Premier Guilbault, the party has addressed those “different topics over the years, but today it’s important to discuss pride in being Quebecers.”

Premier Legault will give the closing speech on Sunday.

–with files from Olivia O’Malley, Global News