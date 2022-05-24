Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Parti Québécois, Quebec Liberals to vote against Bill 96 for opposite reasons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2022 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Unpacking Bill 96' Unpacking Bill 96
The French language reform continues to stir controversy and confusion over how far-reaching the proposed law could be especially when it comes to health services. Minister responsible for the French language, Simon Jolin-Barrette joins Global’s Laura Casella to clear the air and explain the impact it will have on English speaking Quebecers.

The Quebec Liberal Party and the Parti Québécois say they plan to vote against the government’s new language-reform bill for opposite reasons.

Liberals say the bill goes too far and violates the rights of English-speaking Quebecers, while the PQ says the legislation doesn’t go far enough to crack down on the use of English within government institutions and the business sector.

The governing Coalition Avenir Québec party wants to have a final vote on Bill 96 before the end of the week, with a vote possible as soon as this afternoon.

Read more: Health-care and English-language rights advocates stress danger of Bill 96

Liberal finance critic Carlos Leitao told reporters Tuesday he worries about the bill’s impact on older immigrants whose grasp of French may not be strong.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Parti Québécois says it wants to prevent most immigrants and francophones from attending English-language junior colleges.

Québec solidaire says it will vote in favour of the bill despite the fact the party disagrees with a section that prohibits immigrants from accessing government services in any language other than French six months after they arrive in the province.

Click to play video: 'Bill 96: Health-care professionals say government’s reassurances misleading' Bill 96: Health-care professionals say government’s reassurances misleading
Bill 96: Health-care professionals say government’s reassurances misleading
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagParti Quebecois tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagQuebec Liberal Party tagQuebec Solidaire tagfrench language tagquebec anglophones tagQuebec language law tagQuebec language reform tagQuebec Bill 96 tagQuebec language bill tagQuebec’s Anglophone Community tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers