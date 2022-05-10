Quebec’s language reform ‘disregards’ Indigenous communities, leaders say

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous leaders have come out swinging amid the looming adoption of the Quebec government’s controversial proposed linguistic law designed to protect the French language.

The chief of the Assembly of First Nations for Quebec and Labrador said reasonable amendments to Bill 96 were presented by communities to lawmakers in the provincial legislature but to no avail.

“Even when we play by their rules, we are becoming the victims because none of it is being acknowledged, accepted,” Ghislain Picard told reporters on Tuesday.

“With the results we have today, we have a bill that’s being rushed without any consideration for Indigenous people’s rights.”

Read more: Quebec Indigenous leaders demand exemption from Bill 96

Bill 96 would impose tougher language requirements in the province, including in the education and business sectors. The sweeping reform aims to strengthen the landmark Charter of the French Language known as Bill 101, which was first adopted in 1977.

Story continues below advertisement

With the new linguistic law expected to pass before the national assembly breaks for the summer, Indigenous leaders argue their concerns have been largely ignored by the Quebec government.

Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer explained that Bill 96 is wide-reaching and is “not just an issue that impacts Indigenous youth when it comes to education.”

“The more we looked at this bill, it will have impacts in every sector of our lives as Indigenous people,” she said.

The proposed legislation in its current form goes against the “nation-to-nation” relationship that Sky-Deer wants with Quebec.

Read more: Businesses fear impact of Quebec language law

“The way this government is conducting itself is very dismissive and it disregards us and our long history and our presence on these lands,” she said.

The chief of Gesgapegiag, a First Nation reserve on the Gaspésie’s south shore, also felt his community’s concerns went unheard. John Martin said the Quebec government needs to listen.

“They have totally ignored everything we have brought forward,” Martin said.

Speaking in the provincial legislature, the group reiterated its demand for Indigenous communities to be exempt from Bill 96.

Story continues below advertisement

They also want to have a meeting with Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister responsible for the French language who tabled the reform.

— with files from The Canadian Press

2:12 Quebec Indigenous leaders demand exemption from Bill 96 Quebec Indigenous leaders demand exemption from Bill 96