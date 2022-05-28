SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Quebec reports 1 death and a drop in hospitalizations

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 3:48 pm
Monkeypox: 26 confirmed cases in Quebec, Ontario, officials recommend physical distancing

Quebec is reporting one more death linked to a COVID-19 infection and a decrease in hospitalizations on Saturday.

There are currently 1,239 patients in hospital being treated for the disease caused by the virus, which is a drop of 49 from Friday.

Health officials say 30 people are being treated in intensive care — a drop of six from the day before.

READ MORE: Body of minke whale spotted near Montreal recovered from river, necropsy performed

The total death toll in the province now stands at 15,346.

Quebec public health says the province administered 9,271 vaccinations in the last 24 hours.

Close to 87 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 52 per cent have received a third dose and 13 per cent a fourth dose.

–with files from the Canadian Press

