N.S. issues first blue-green algae alert of 2022 for Shubenacadie-Grand Lake area

Nova Scotia has issued its first alert of 2022 for blue-green algae after a mat was spotted in a stream between Shubenacadie-Grand Lake and Fish Lake on Saturday.

“The rain and wind this weekend may transport the mat to shorelines where people and pets may easily come into contact with it,” said a release issued by the provincial Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, is a natural freshwater algae. During the summer, it grows rapidly and extensively, also known as a bloom.

“Blue-green algae tends to develop when a period of hot, dry weather is followed by a heavy rainfall,” the province said in the release. “It’s becoming more common because of warmer temperatures and more intense storms caused by climate change.”

People who swim in water contaminated by blue-green algae can experience itchy and irritated skin and eyes, hay fever-like allergy symptoms, hives, rashes and blisters. Those who drink it can get headaches, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, cramps, muscle and joint pain, and liver damage.

View image in full screen A medium-density bloom of blue-green algae species in Nova Scotia, near a lake’s shoreline. Department of Environment and Climate Change

Blue-green algae can also prove fatal to pets. Last year, a bloom at Shubenacadie-Grand Lake resulted in a woman being hospitalized and the deaths of two dogs.

The province is encouraging people to report blue-green algae sightings by calling a local Environment and Climate Change office by calling 1-877-936-8476.