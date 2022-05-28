Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. issues first blue-green algae alert of 2022 for Shubenacadie-Grand Lake area

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Province confirms toxins from blue-green algae contaminated Grand Lake' Province confirms toxins from blue-green algae contaminated Grand Lake
Grand Lake is now under blue-green algae advisory, but it’s no longer closed to the public. This comes after provincial officials confirmed toxins from blue-green algae contaminated the lake and led to the death of two dogs. Alicia Draus has more. – Jun 16, 2021

Nova Scotia has issued its first alert of 2022 for blue-green algae after a mat was spotted in a stream between Shubenacadie-Grand Lake and Fish Lake on Saturday.

“The rain and wind this weekend may transport the mat to shorelines where people and pets may easily come into contact with it,” said a release issued by the provincial Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, is a natural freshwater algae. During the summer, it grows rapidly and extensively, also known as a bloom.

Read more: ‘Risk is always going to be there’: Blue-green algae confirmed at N.S. lake linked to deaths of 2 dogs

“Blue-green algae tends to develop when a period of hot, dry weather is followed by a heavy rainfall,” the province said in the release. “It’s becoming more common because of warmer temperatures and more intense storms caused by climate change.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

People who swim in water contaminated by blue-green algae can experience itchy and irritated skin and eyes, hay fever-like allergy symptoms, hives, rashes and blisters. Those who drink it can get headaches, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, cramps, muscle and joint pain, and liver damage.

A medium-density bloom of blue-green algae species in Nova Scotia, near a lake’s shoreline. View image in full screen
A medium-density bloom of blue-green algae species in Nova Scotia, near a lake’s shoreline. Department of Environment and Climate Change

Blue-green algae can also prove fatal to pets. Last year, a bloom at Shubenacadie-Grand Lake resulted in a woman being hospitalized and the deaths of two dogs.

The province is encouraging people to report blue-green algae sightings by calling a local Environment and Climate Change office by calling 1-877-936-8476.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Blue-Green Algae tagalgae bloom tagblue-green algae alert tagblue-green algae nova scotia tagblue-green algae nova scotia 2022 taggrand lake algae bloom tagshubenacadie grand lake algae tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers