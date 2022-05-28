Boil water notice issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley area

Send this page to someone via email

What was a water quality advisory for a large portion of West Kelowna is now a boil water notice.

On Friday, the City of West Kelowna issued the notice for the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley water service area.

The city said it was doing so because of increased turbidity. It will remain in effect until further notice.

According to the city, turbidity affects the chlorine disinfection process, as bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms attach themselves to suspended particles in turbid water. Those particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from chlorine.

The city says water must be brought to a rolling boil — large bubbles — for one minute or more before use. That includes water for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and ice and washing fruits and vegetables.

If that isn’t an option, residents are encouraged to use a safe, alternative water source.

One such source is the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads. The city says access to the station will be free during the boil water notice, though residents must bring their own clean bottles and hoses for filling.

A map of the affected area can be found on the City of West Kelowna’s website.