Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boil water notice issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley area

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 3:22 pm
A map of West Kelowna showing areas under the boil water notice in yellow. View image in full screen
A map of West Kelowna showing areas under the boil water notice in yellow. City of West Kelowna

What was a water quality advisory for a large portion of West Kelowna is now a boil water notice.

On Friday, the City of West Kelowna issued the notice for the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley water service area.

The city said it was doing so because of increased turbidity. It will remain in effect until further notice.

Read more: West Kelowna neighbourhood facing tax hike to pay for new water treatment plant

According to the city, turbidity affects the chlorine disinfection process, as bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms attach themselves to suspended particles in turbid water. Those particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from chlorine.

Trending Stories

The city says water must be brought to a rolling boil — large bubbles — for one minute or more before use. That includes water for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and ice and washing fruits and vegetables.

Story continues below advertisement

If that isn’t an option, residents are encouraged to use a safe, alternative water source.

Read more: West Kelowna council green lights decision to borrow $23.5M for water treatment plant

One such source is the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads. The city says access to the station will be free during the boil water notice, though residents must bring their own clean bottles and hoses for filling.

A map of the affected area can be found on the City of West Kelowna’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagCity of West Kelowna tagboil water notice tagwater quality advisory tagwater turbidity tagwest kelowna boil water notice tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers