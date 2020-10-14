Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna council green lights decision to borrow $23.5M for water treatment plant

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 7:00 pm
Site of the new Rose Valley water treatment plant in West Kelowna.
Site of the new Rose Valley water treatment plant in West Kelowna. Travis Lowe / Global News

Financing for a water treatment plant is a go, the City of West Kelowna announced on Wednesday.

This summer, the city said it was seeking to borrow $23.5 million to pay for the under-construction Rose Valley water treatment plant, but that it needed public consent to do so.

Instead of holding a public vote or a referendum, the city instead opted to use a petition-against option, which places the onus on naysayers.

Read more: City of West Kelowna looks to long-term borrowing for new water treatment plant

And at a council meeting on Tuesday, the city said just 229 of 8,267 property owners submitted petitions against borrowing, far below the 50 per cent threshold.

Following the results, council members then adopted two bylaws, including a loan authorization bylaw.

Story continues below advertisement

The plant is estimated to cost $75 million, with $51.5 million having already been procured.

The facility will eventually serve 18,000 people in the Lakeview, West Kelowna, Pritchard and Sunnyside water systems.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'West Kelowna neighbourhood has 30 days to decide how to repay $23.5 million for new water treatment plant' West Kelowna neighbourhood has 30 days to decide how to repay $23.5 million for new water treatment plant
West Kelowna neighbourhood has 30 days to decide how to repay $23.5 million for new water treatment plant

Now, with voters seemingly saying yes by not voting against it prior to the Oct. 2 deadline, those who plan on drawing water from the treatment plant will soon be hit with a tax bill.

“This means along with the service area established, future plant users will have the option to use long-term borrowing or pay a lump sum of $2,815 in 2022,” the city said in a press release.

Read more: Revitalization plans for troubled Kelowna city block hit roadblock

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the increase to Rose Valley water treatment plant users will be $34, plus the $116 per year that property owners currently pay today.

It also said the $150 will remain the same during the 25-year borrowing period, but that in 2022, the $150 will be shifted from water bills onto a parcel tax, which allows some residents to defer their taxes.

The city noted that this does not affect the Powers Creek or Westbank First Nation service areas.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaCity CouncilWater Treatment PlantRose ValleyRose Valley Water Treatment Plant
Flyers
More weekly flyers