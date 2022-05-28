Grouse Grind trail officially opens for 2022 summer season

Send this page to someone via email

One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor attractions has reopened for the season.

The Grouse Grind officially reopened Saturday morning, with no shortage of eager hikers already on hand.

The steep 2.5-kilometre trail is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Downward travel is not permitted on the Grind, and hikers are being reminded that while the BCMC trail undergoes upgrades, the Grouse Mountain Skyride gondola is the only way down from the top.

Metro Vancouver says anyone hiking the trail should dress for conditions and wear good footwear.

Hikers should also always pack water, a snack and a cell phone, and leave enough time to finish their hike before nightfall.

