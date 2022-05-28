Menu

Sports

Grouse Grind trail officially opens for 2022 summer season

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 1:37 pm
A Metro Vancouver parks worker opens the Grouse Grind for the first day of the 2022 season. View image in full screen
A Metro Vancouver parks worker opens the Grouse Grind for the first day of the 2022 season. Global News

One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor attractions has reopened for the season.

The Grouse Grind officially reopened Saturday morning, with no shortage of eager hikers already on hand.

Read more: Two hikers rescued after going out of bounds on Grouse Grind trail

The steep 2.5-kilometre trail is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Downward travel is not permitted on the Grind, and hikers are being reminded that while the BCMC trail undergoes upgrades, the Grouse Mountain Skyride gondola is the only way down from the top.

Read more: Dog missing since Nov. 29 found on Grouse Mountain by operations team

Metro Vancouver says anyone hiking the trail should dress for conditions and wear good footwear.

Hikers should also always pack water, a snack and a cell phone, and leave enough time to finish their hike before nightfall.

Click to play video: 'Missing North Vancouver dog reunited with family two weeks later on Grouse Mountain' Missing North Vancouver dog reunited with family two weeks later on Grouse Mountain
Missing North Vancouver dog reunited with family two weeks later on Grouse Mountain – Dec 14, 2021
