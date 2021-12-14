Dog missing since Nov. 29 found on Grouse Mountain by operations team

Send this page to someone via email

A family in North Vancouver has received an early Christmas present after their dog was found safe on Grouse Mountain.

Luna, a three-year-old Jindo dog, went missing from the Lower Lonsdale area on Nov. 29.

Her owners set up a Facebook group to share information and hired a professional pet searcher to look for her.

They received the call they were waiting for on Tuesday when Luna was found on Grouse Mountain around 8 a.m.

The operations team spotted paw prints in the snow near the Olympic Express Chairlift and Luna was spotted under the load platform.

Officials from Grouse said the team recognized the dog from the social media posts.

“Gordon McNaughton, one of our team members, was able to crawl under the platform to reach her and provided his sweater to keep her warm,” mountain staff said in a statement.

She was then brought down the mountain on the Skyride by team member Kevin Smith and reunited with her owners.

View image in full screen Luna being reunited with her owners after being brought down the mountain by Kevin Smith. Grouse Mountain