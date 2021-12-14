Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dog missing since Nov. 29 found on Grouse Mountain by operations team

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 10:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Missing North Vancouver dog reunited with family two weeks later on Grouse Mountain' Missing North Vancouver dog reunited with family two weeks later on Grouse Mountain
A three-year-old dog named Luna, reported missing from Lower Lonsdale on Nov. 29, was rescued by Grouse Mountain staff and reunited with her family on Tuesday.

A family in North Vancouver has received an early Christmas present after their dog was found safe on Grouse Mountain.

Luna, a three-year-old Jindo dog, went missing from the Lower Lonsdale area on Nov. 29.

Her owners set up a Facebook group to share information and hired a professional pet searcher to look for her.

They received the call they were waiting for on Tuesday when Luna was found on Grouse Mountain around 8 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Mystery dog found wandering flooded Sumas Prairie' Mystery dog found wandering flooded Sumas Prairie
Mystery dog found wandering flooded Sumas Prairie – Dec 5, 2021

The operations team spotted paw prints in the snow near the Olympic Express Chairlift and Luna was spotted under the load platform.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officials from Grouse said the team recognized the dog from the social media posts.

Read more: Penticton, B.C. resident reunited with lost dog after days of searching

“Gordon McNaughton, one of our team members, was able to crawl under the platform to reach her and provided his sweater to keep her warm,” mountain staff said in a statement.

She was then brought down the mountain on the Skyride by team member Kevin Smith and reunited with her owners.

Luna being reunited with her owners after being brought down the mountain by Kevin Smith. View image in full screen
Luna being reunited with her owners after being brought down the mountain by Kevin Smith. Grouse Mountain
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Grouse Mountain tagMissing Dog tagLost Dog tagDog Found tagGrouse Mountain rescue tagMissing Dog Found tagJindo tagDog found safe tagDog found safe North Vancouver tagGrouse Mountain dog found tagJindo dog found tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers