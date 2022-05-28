Residents rescued from Saskatoon condo building destroyed by massive fire

Firefighters in Saskatoon rescued many people caught in a fire at a three-story condo building in the Sutherland neighborhood around midnight on Saturday.
Crews battled an out-of-control fire after arriving on scene, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a press release.
Officials say they were still fighting the fire as of 1:15 a.m. CST and that the roof of the building at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue was completely engulfed in flames.
Rescued residents had to be saved from their homes by the firefighters and people affected are being rehoused and taken care of by the Salvation Army.
Officials have not yet given any information on whether anyone was injured.
The fire department said they responded to the fire with two ladder trucks and one rescue unit. They said that their mobile emergency management command unit, two fire investigators and the Battalion Chief were on the scene within the hour.
Fire department also warned people to stay away from the area at around 1 a.m. and that there was smoke drifting in the air.
More to come…
