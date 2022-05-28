Residents rescued from Saskatoon condo building destroyed by massive fire

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Saskatoon rescued many people caught in a fire at a three-story condo building in the Sutherland neighborhood around midnight on Saturday.

Crews battled an out-of-control fire after arriving on scene, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a press release.

View image in full screen A three-storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday. Emily-May Simmonds

Officials say they were still fighting the fire as of 1:15 a.m. CST and that the roof of the building at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue was completely engulfed in flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Rescued residents had to be saved from their homes by the firefighters and people affected are being rehoused and taken care of by the Salvation Army.

Officials have not yet given any information on whether anyone was injured.

A three storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday. Saskatoon Fire Department

The fire department said they responded to the fire with two ladder trucks and one rescue unit. They said that their mobile emergency management command unit, two fire investigators and the Battalion Chief were on the scene within the hour.

Fire department also warned people to stay away from the area at around 1 a.m. and that there was smoke drifting in the air.

Story continues below advertisement

A three-storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday. Saskatoon Fire Department

More to come…

Read more: Saskatchewan parents and teachers navigating Texas tragedy