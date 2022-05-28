Menu

Fire

Residents rescued from Saskatoon condo building destroyed by massive fire

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 1:49 pm
building on fire View image in full screen
Aftermath of a three storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday. Emily-May Simmonds

Firefighters in Saskatoon rescued many people caught in a fire at a three-story condo building in the Sutherland neighborhood around midnight on Saturday.

Crews battled an out-of-control fire after arriving on scene, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a press release.

A three-storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday.
A three-storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday. Emily-May Simmonds

Officials say they were still fighting the fire as of 1:15 a.m. CST and that the roof of the building at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue was completely engulfed in flames.

Rescued residents had to be saved from their homes by the firefighters and people affected are being rehoused and taken care of by the Salvation Army.

Read more: Saskatoon Fire Dept. contained residential fire, damage estimated at $700K

Officials have not yet given any information on whether anyone was injured.

A three storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday.
A three storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday. Saskatoon Fire Department

The fire department said they responded to the fire with two ladder trucks and one rescue unit. They said that their mobile emergency management command unit, two fire investigators and the Battalion Chief were on the scene within the hour.

Fire department also warned people to stay away from the area at around 1 a.m. and that there was smoke drifting in the air.

A three-storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday.
A three-storey building located at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue caught fire midnight on Saturday. Saskatoon Fire Department

More to come…

Read more: Saskatchewan parents and teachers navigating Texas tragedy

