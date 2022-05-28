Nova Scotia farmer hopes to reunite ‘very important’ stuffed bunny with owner

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia farmer is hoping to reunite a stuffed rabbit with its young owner after finding the toy in a field last week.

“I was just planting the corn maze, and there was the bunny looking at me,” said Josh Oulton, a farmer at Noggins Corner Farm in Greenwich, N.S.

“[The bunny] got on the tractor with me and helped finish planting the corn maze and then I brought them home.”

Oulton said the bunny was likely lost in the corn maze the family farm operates during the autumn months.

This means it has spent the last several months outside, surviving both the elements and the farm equipment used to plow the fields.

“It still is intact,” Oulton offered, adding: “It needs a really good bath.”

He said it’s not uncommon for things to get lost in the corn maze, but he wanted to get the bunny back to its rightful owner.

“When the corn maze is operating, it’s kind of a bit of a circus. We’ve had people lose wedding rings, we’ve had people lose children, people lose a lot of things in the corn maze,” he said, adding that he vaguely remembered a child looking for the bunny back in the fall.

“I just remember in the back of my head, something about a very important bunny, and we can’t find that information in our systems about who it is.”

On Friday, the farm put out a call for the potential owner of the stuffed rabbit in a Facebook post that has since garnered hundreds of likes and 10,000 shares.

It’s clear the tale has struck a chord with social media users, some of whom had their own stories about lost childhood toys.

“My teddy bear spent a winter outside once, 62 years ago, when I was about three years old. I found him in the spring and was so happy,” one woman wrote, adding that she still has him.

Others noted the bunny appeared to be from the plush toy brand JellyCat. “My daughter has had this same bunny for 11 years. Won’t go anywhere without it. I hope you can find the owner,” another commenter said.

Some commented on the bunny’s resilience in surviving the winter outside, with one person even offering to chip in to have it professionally cleaned.

Oulton hopes the attention will get the toy back to its rightful owner.

“There’s so much awfulness in the world, so people are like, ‘Oh my, let’s get this bunny home,’” he said.

