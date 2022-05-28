Winnipeg Ice eliminated after 7-1 loss to Oil Kings

Send this page to someone via email

A dominating season for the Winnipeg Ice ended with a whimper Friday and the team with the best regular-season record won’t be playing for a WHL Championship.

The Edmonton Oil Kings crushed the Ice 7-1 to win the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Championship in five games.

This one was over quickly as the Oil Kings scored three goals in 55 seconds early in the first period and by the time the game was five minutes old, it was already 3-0 Edmonton.

Two of those goals came in eight seconds, both off the stick of Jake Neighbours.

Edmonton added a fourth in the first period and then scored three more in the second period to make it 7-0 after 40 minutes.

The Ice would break the shutout with under three minutes to play in the third on a Connor McClennon goal.

Ice goaltender Gage Alexander was pulled in the first period after allowing four goals on nine shots.

Edmonton will play the winner of the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Kamloops Blazers series in the WHL Final, which was tied at two heading into Game 5 Friday night.