Sports

Edmonton Oil Kings take commanding 3-1 series lead over Winnipeg Ice

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 8:40 am
File: WHL logo. View image in full screen
File: WHL logo. The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oil Kings took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Ice as Carter Souch’s two goals and Josh Williams’s three assists helped Edmonton to a 4-2 victory in Western Hockey League action Wednesday night.

The Oil Kings will attempt to close things out at home in Edmonton on Friday.

Read more: Winnipeg Ice take Game 2 against Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1

Nico Myatovic scored the game-winner at the 11:16 mark of overtime to send the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 2-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers Wednesday, knotting up their WHL Western Conference final series at two games apiece.

Trending Stories

Thomas Milic made 35 saves in the victory while his Blazers counterpart, Dylan Garand stopped 37-of-39 shots.

Daylan Kuefler opened the scoring with 54 seconds left to play in the first period, giving Kamloops a 1-0 lead.

Read more: Unbeaten Edmonton Oil Kings prepare for WHL Eastern Conference final against Winnipeg Ice

Jordan Gustafson tied the game up for Seattle less than two minutes into the second period.

Gustafson then helped to set up Myatovic’s game-winning goal in the extra period.

The series will shift back to Kamloops for a pivotal Game 5 on Friday.

