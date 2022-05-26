Edmonton Oil Kings take commanding 3-1 series lead over Winnipeg Ice

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oil Kings took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Ice as Carter Souch’s two goals and Josh Williams’s three assists helped Edmonton to a 4-2 victory in Western Hockey League action Wednesday night.

The Oil Kings will attempt to close things out at home in Edmonton on Friday.

Nico Myatovic scored the game-winner at the 11:16 mark of overtime to send the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 2-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers Wednesday, knotting up their WHL Western Conference final series at two games apiece.

Thomas Milic made 35 saves in the victory while his Blazers counterpart, Dylan Garand stopped 37-of-39 shots.

Daylan Kuefler opened the scoring with 54 seconds left to play in the first period, giving Kamloops a 1-0 lead.

Jordan Gustafson tied the game up for Seattle less than two minutes into the second period.

Gustafson then helped to set up Myatovic’s game-winning goal in the extra period.

The series will shift back to Kamloops for a pivotal Game 5 on Friday.