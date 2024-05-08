Warriors advance in another overtime classic

Send this page to someone via email

Over 13,000 fans of both the Blades and Warriors were treated to another instant classic, in what will go down as one of the greatest WHL series of all-time.

At 13:35 of the first period the visiting Warriors would notch the first goal of the contest, courtesy of an Ethan Semeniuk deflection off of a shot from the point by Kalem Parker.

That would remain the only goal until the Blades’ Easton Armstrong would shovel a back-hander past Jackson Unger at 12:22 of the second period.

Both teams had plenty of chances to break the game open but both Unger and the Blades’ Evan Gardner were stellar in net all night.

At 10:13 of the third period, the Warriors’ Brayden Yager would steal the puck in the offensive zone, and from behind the net find Jagger Firkus to make it 2-1 for Moose Jaw.

But at 16:53 of the period, Vaughn Watterodt would find some open ice and beat Unger over the glove to tie the game and force a WHL record sixth overtime in the series.

And it didn’t take long to find a winner; Game 6 hero Lynden Lakovic would do it again for Moose Jaw, as his centreing attempt to Atley Calvert would bounce off of Blades defenseman Tyler Parr and in.

The Warriors will now have a quick turnaround for the WHL final against the Portland Winterhawks, as they will travel to the United States for game one on Friday night.