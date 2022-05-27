Manitoba reopens part of Hwy 75 closed due to flood, more rain expected

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the main highway connecting Manitoba to the United States that was closed for nearly a month due to flooding has reopened, despite more rain expected in the coming days.

The government said Friday Highway 75 south of Morris has reopened to north and south bound traffic. A detour on the highway north of Morris will remain in effect until water levels fall further, the province added.

The section of highway has been closed since May 2.

“Provincial crews continue to monitor dike and highway closures in the Red River Valley, and as water levels decrease, closures are being removed as soon as highways can be cleaned, inspected and repaired,” reads a provincial release.

The good news comes as Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre warns a new precipitation system is expected to bring between 20 to 40 mm of rain to much of southern and central Manitoba over the the next five days.

The rains are forecast to start Friday night and the province warns some localized areas could see as much as 70 mm, with the possibility of thunderstorms bringing more than 100 mm to parts of southeast Manitoba.

“Depending on the amount, location and intensity of the rainfall, flows and water levels in some areas of the province will be impacted,” the province said.

“Forecasters are monitoring the system and will issue updates as required.”

The province said the rain is expected to affect the upper Assiniboine River basin in Saskatchewan and increase inflows into the Shellmouth Dam.

The Whiteshell lakes area and Winnipeg basin upstream in Ontario — already deluged with high water levels and flows — could also be affected.

Drivers are being warned to plan their routes before travelling in affected areas.

Currently 38 municipalities across Manitoba remain under states of local emergency due to flooding.

