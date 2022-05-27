Strike involving 15K members of Ontario carpenters’ union comes to an end

Send this page to someone via email

A strike involving 15,000 members of a carpenters’ union in Ontario has come to an end.

The Carpenter’s District Council of Ontario (CDCO), United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America announced Friday a tentative agreement reached earlier this week has been approved.

The CDCO said 15,000 members in 14 locals throughout Ontario who work in the industrial, commercial and institutional sector of the construction industry will be heading back to work.

The union said most employers should begin work as soon as Monday, with some projects needing more time to ramp up, which should occur within the next week or so.

The CDCO said 77 per cent of members voted in favour of the new agreement. It was also passed in the “vast majority” of each of the local unions — which was also a requirement for approval, the CDCO said.

Story continues below advertisement

The strike began earlier this month, with the union saying it wanted to see an increase in wages for its workers amid high inflation and the rising cost of living.