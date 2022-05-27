Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Strike involving 15K members of Ontario carpenters’ union comes to an end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 4:41 pm
Unionized commercial carpenters from the Ontario Chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, picket in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Unionized commercial carpenters from the Ontario Chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, picket in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A strike involving 15,000 members of a carpenters’ union in Ontario has come to an end.

The Carpenter’s District Council of Ontario (CDCO), United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America announced Friday a tentative agreement reached earlier this week has been approved.

The CDCO said 15,000 members in 14 locals throughout Ontario who work in the industrial, commercial and institutional sector of the construction industry will be heading back to work.

Read more: Carpenters’ union representing 15,000 striking Ontario workers reaches tentative agreement

The union said most employers should begin work as soon as Monday, with some projects needing more time to ramp up, which should occur within the next week or so.

Trending Stories

The CDCO said 77 per cent of members voted in favour of the new agreement. It was also passed in the “vast majority” of each of the local unions — which was also a requirement for approval, the CDCO said.

Story continues below advertisement

The strike began earlier this month, with the union saying it wanted to see an increase in wages for its workers amid high inflation and the rising cost of living.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagCarpenters strike tagOntario carpenters strike tagCarpenter’s District Council of Ontario tagOntario carpenters tagCarpenters strike ends tagCarpenters strike over tagOntario carpenters union strike tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers