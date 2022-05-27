Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Halifax men charged after thousands worth of lumber stolen, police say

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 2:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 27' Global News Morning Halifax: May 27
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Two Halifax men were charged following a traffic stop on Wednesday, after lumber and a vehicle were reported stolen.

In a release, police said they saw a man moving lumber into a storage unit on Horseshoe Drive in Halifax at approximately 2 p.m. when a Dodge Ram transporting lumber had arrived.

RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned it had been reported as stolen two days prior.

Read more: N.S. man charged with child pornography offences after search at Dartmouth home

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, and the person inside the storage unit, a 25-year-old man, were arrested.

Trending Stories

“Information and evidence later collected by RCMP officers determined that the two men are also responsible for a recent theft of lumber from a residential construction site in Timberlea,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old man was later released on conditions. He will appear in provincial court on July 28 to face charges of theft over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Riley David Tracey, 22, will face the same charges, with an additional two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Tracey remains in custody and will appear in provincial court Friday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police taghalifax police tagHalifax News tagLumber tagLumber theft taghalifax lumber stolen taglumber stolen taglumber value tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers