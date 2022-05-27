2 Halifax men charged after thousands worth of lumber stolen, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two Halifax men were charged following a traffic stop on Wednesday, after lumber and a vehicle were reported stolen.

In a release, police said they saw a man moving lumber into a storage unit on Horseshoe Drive in Halifax at approximately 2 p.m. when a Dodge Ram transporting lumber had arrived.

RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned it had been reported as stolen two days prior.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, and the person inside the storage unit, a 25-year-old man, were arrested.

“Information and evidence later collected by RCMP officers determined that the two men are also responsible for a recent theft of lumber from a residential construction site in Timberlea,” the release said.

The 25-year-old man was later released on conditions. He will appear in provincial court on July 28 to face charges of theft over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Riley David Tracey, 22, will face the same charges, with an additional two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Tracey remains in custody and will appear in provincial court Friday.