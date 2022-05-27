Menu

Education

Queen’s University to end masking policy June 1

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 2:20 pm
Queen's University says it will end its mandatory masking policy as of June 1. View image in full screen
Queen's University says it will end its mandatory masking policy as of June 1. Global News

After extending its COVID-19 masking mandate to the end of May back in mid-April, Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., has decided it will not extend the requirement further and it will end June 1.

“This decision is based on the current state of the pandemic, in which COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity in our region are stable, and masks are no longer required in most public settings,” a Queen’s University news release said.

The university says students, faculty and visitors can continue wearing a mask on campus if they so choose.

Trending Stories

Queen’s says it will consult with local public health experts in the fall on whether or not re-instating the mask mandate is necessary.

