Vancouver police looking for woman who allegedly abducted 2 children Thursday night

Vancouver police are looking for a woman who allegedly abducted two children from the mother’s home in the Strathcona neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

Investigators believe 37-year-old Alana Ridings took sisters Maryam Alshehadeh, age nine, and Mary Alshehadeh, age seven, from their mother’s home near Campbell and Hastings streets on May 26 around 7 p.m.

Mary Alshehadeh, age 7, seen here what she was wearing Thursday night. Vancouver police

Maryam Alshehadeh, age 9, seen here what she was wearing Thursday night. Vancouver police

Police said Ridings knows both children and their mother, and there is no indication that either child has been harmed or is in imminent danger.

Investigators have not issued an Amber Alert in this case because they do not believe the children are at risk of being seriously harmed.

They also do not believe there is any danger to other children in the community.

View image in full screen Alana Ridings is shown in this surveillance photo. Vancouver police

Ridings, who also goes by the name Angelina Bruce, is 5-10 and about 170 pounds. She has a fair complexion and brown hair.

“The photos we have released today show what the two girls were wearing at the time they left their home last night,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

“Anyone with information about their whereabouts, recent activities, or travel plans should call 911 or investigators at 604-717-0600.”

