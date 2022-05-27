Menu

Canada

Manitoba man last seen abandoning vehicle near Morris

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 11:20 am
Steven Froese, 25.
Steven Froese, 25. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man who was last seen walking away from his vehicle on a highway near Morris.

Steven Froese, 25, hasn’t been spotted since Wednesday, police said.

RCMP discovered his abandoned vehicle just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, on a closed section of Highway 23, west of Morris.

Froese is described as five feet 10 inches and 260 lbs, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-746-2423.

