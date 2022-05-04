Missing Winnipeg man last seen in St. Vital Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Gerard Rossiter, 62, was last spotted Monday in the St. Vital area.

He’s described as five-foot-11 with short grey balding hair, a grey goatee and blue eyes.

Police said Rossiter may be driving a 2014 blue Dodge Ram with the licence plate KMX 128.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

