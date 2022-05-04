Menu

Canada

Missing Winnipeg man last seen in St. Vital Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 5:13 pm
Gerrard Rossiter.
Gerrard Rossiter. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Gerard Rossiter, 62, was last spotted Monday in the St. Vital area.

He’s described as five-foot-11 with short grey balding hair, a grey goatee and blue eyes.

Read more: RCMP searching for missing Portage la Prairie man

Police said Rossiter may be driving a 2014 blue Dodge Ram with the licence plate KMX 128.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

