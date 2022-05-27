Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 27

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Oakville: Makes an announcement. 2 p.m.

Kitchener: Hosts a rally. 7 p.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: Hosts appreciation brunch and addresses frontline workers. 10 a.m., Bluffers Restaurant, 7 Brimley Rd. S.

Toronto: Talks to media about her plan to stop the cuts. 11 a.m., Bluffers Restaurant, 7 Brimley Rd. S.

Hamilton: Addresses teachers and education workers about respect for workers. 1:30 p.m., O.E.C.T.A Hamilton-Wentworth, 98 Bigwin Rd

Paris: Visits the Paris Wincey Mills Co. 3 p.m., The Paris Wincey Mills Co., 31 Mechanic St.

Mississauga: Visits Mississauga-Streetsville. 5:30 p.m., Mississauga-Streetsville Campaign Office, 248 Queen St S.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Mississauga: Announces the party’s plan to stop Highway 413. 9 a.m., 410 Rathburn Rd W

Brampton: Visits a mosque. 1:15 p.m., Jamiat Ul Ansar of Brampton, Great Lakes Masjid, 291 Great Lakes Dr, Brampton

Mississauga: Stops for ice cream at Murphy’s Ice Cream Parlour. 2:15 p.m., 9 Main St.

Mississauga: Visits a mosque. 3:10 p.m., ISNA Mosque, 2200 South Sheridan Way

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Hamilton: Makes a climate announcement. 10 a.m., Gage Park Bandshell, 1000 Main St E

Brampton: Participates in sign wave with local candidates. 4 p.m., at the intersection of 410 and Bovaird Road