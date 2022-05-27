SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 27

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 6:09 am
Click to play video: 'The race for Ontario premier heats up' The race for Ontario premier heats up
WATCH ABOVE: The race for Ontario premier heats up.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Oakville: Makes an announcement. 2 p.m.

Kitchener: Hosts a rally. 7 p.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: Hosts appreciation brunch and addresses frontline workers. 10 a.m., Bluffers Restaurant, 7 Brimley Rd. S.

Toronto: Talks to media about her plan to stop the cuts. 11 a.m., Bluffers Restaurant, 7 Brimley Rd. S.

Hamilton: Addresses teachers and education workers about respect for workers. 1:30 p.m., O.E.C.T.A Hamilton-Wentworth, 98 Bigwin Rd

Paris: Visits the Paris Wincey Mills Co. 3 p.m., The Paris Wincey Mills Co., 31 Mechanic St.

Mississauga: Visits Mississauga-Streetsville. 5:30 p.m., Mississauga-Streetsville Campaign Office, 248 Queen St S.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Mississauga: Announces the party’s plan to stop Highway 413. 9 a.m., 410 Rathburn Rd W

Brampton: Visits a mosque. 1:15 p.m., Jamiat Ul Ansar of Brampton, Great Lakes Masjid, 291 Great Lakes Dr, Brampton

Mississauga: Stops for ice cream at Murphy’s Ice Cream Parlour. 2:15 p.m., 9 Main St.

Mississauga: Visits a mosque. 3:10 p.m., ISNA Mosque, 2200 South Sheridan Way

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Hamilton: Makes a climate announcement. 10 a.m., Gage Park Bandshell, 1000 Main St E

Brampton: Participates in sign wave with local candidates. 4 p.m., at the intersection of 410 and Bovaird Road

© 2022 The Canadian Press
