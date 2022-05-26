Menu

Features

Seniors create music video to support Calgary Flames: ‘They get so excited’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 7:48 pm
Click to play video: 'George Canyon and Brett Kissel face-off in the ‘Battle of Alberta’' George Canyon and Brett Kissel face-off in the ‘Battle of Alberta’
WATCH: The Battle of Alberta reaches the pivotal Game 5 Thursday night and two diehard fans trade joined TMS to trade jabs. Canadian country stars George Canyon and Brett Kissel face-off in a friendly rivalry and share their predictions.

After three straight losses to the Edmonton Oilers, staying optimistic might be tough for some Calgary Flames fans.

But that’s never a problem for one group of longtime Calgarians, that has found a new way to show support for the hometown hockey heroes.

Residents of the Whitehorn Village Retirement Village have recorded a video of themselves cheering on the Flames.

Read more: Battle of Alberta wedding edition: Duelling fans celebrate nuptials overlooking Oilers watch party

“I cheer for them all the time,” resident Joyce Zalucky said. “You must hear me when the game is on. Every time, they hear me in the whole building.”

The residents’ video is set to the music of Calgary entertainer Joey Braunwarth, who performs under the name Wild.

“I’m a huge Flames fan and I took my love of music, paired it up and did a little Flames track,” Braunwarth said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fan building fence as tribute to Oilers’ playoff run says project prompted by team building belief

Braunwarth visited Whitehorn Village on Thursday to lead the seniors in singing part of his song.

“They get happy, they get so excited,” the facility’s recreation director Claudia Castanaza said.

Castanaza produced the video of the residents moving and lip-synching to Braunwarth singing his song “Win the Cup.”

“It gets their spirits going,” Castanaza said. “Right now, especially because it’s almost the end of COVID, we’re trying to get things back to normal again.”

Read more: NHL playoffs: A look back at the history of the Battle of Alberta

Braunwarth says he’s glad the people at Whitehorn Village saw his video and decided to do their own version of the song.

“I think it’s great. I remember my grandparents’ spirit for the Flames and that’s honestly where I got mine,” Braunwarth said. “So to do this is nostalgic and totally worth it for me.”

And while Zalucky may be several decades older than many of Braunwarth’s fans, she’s impressed by his talent.

“Oh, he’s great,” Zalucky said. “Puts everything into it and makes everybody go.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 Pandemic tagCalgary Flames tagBattle of Alberta tagCalgary Flames playoffs tagWild tagcalgary seniors tagNHL playoffs 2022 tagWhitehorn Village Retirement Community tagWhitehorn Village Retirement Village tag

