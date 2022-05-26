Missing Alberta woman’s cellphone tracked to Cultus Lake, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A woman missing from the Alexander First Nation, northwest of Edmonton, may have travelled to B.C.

Morinville RCMP said 26-year-old Samantha Auigbelle was last seen on May 21 at approximately 11 p.m. leaving her home on foot.

Police said her cellphone was tracked to an area near Cultus Lake, B.C.

Auigbelle is described as 26 years old with black hair and brown eyes. She is about five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black ¾ length black shirt, wearing black glasses, and having an orange purse with different colour stripes on it.

Samantha Auigbelle was last seen May 21. Submitted

Samantha Auigbelle was last seen on May 21. Submitted

Morinville RCMP and Auigbelle’s family are concerned for her safety.

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

If anyone has any information on Auigbelle’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or local police.

For anyone wishing to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.