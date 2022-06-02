Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

June 4 – Van Galee First Shake

By The Staff 770 CHQR
Posted June 2, 2022 6:51 pm
VanGaLee First Shake View image in full screen
More than just a roof. VanGaLee

Have you had enough of replacing your roof? There’s a permanent solution that can withstand storms and even hail. The best way to protect your home is with Van Galee First Shake. They’ve designed a metal roofing shingle that’s highly resistant to hail and gives your home the beautiful look of natural wood.

Trending Stories

Join Gary on 770s Talk to The Experts this Saturday, June 4th at 11 am to hear about Van Galee First Shake…superior protection for your roof.

Find out more about us at https://vangalee.com/

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hail tagRoof tagtalk to the expert tagmetal roofing tagresistant to hail tagroof shake tagvangalee tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers