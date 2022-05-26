SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario Liberal candidate withdraws, party 3 short of a full slate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 3:31 pm
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca makes an announcement outside a big box store in Toronto on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca makes an announcement outside a big box store in Toronto on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Ontario Liberals have lost another candidate with one week to go until voting day.

Leader Steven Del Duca says Audrey Festeryga has withdrawn her candidacy in Chatham-Kent-Leamington and will no longer appear on the ballot for the Liberals.

The development means there are now three ridings in which the Liberals aren’t running a candidate for the June 2 provincial election.

Read more: 45% of voters believe Doug Ford, PCs will win Ontario election: Ipsos poll

Festeryga had stepped in after the party dropped a previous candidate in the riding who had used a homophobic slur on social media when he was a tween.

Trending Stories

But Festeryga’s candidacy was also called into question by the New Democrats, who have alleged that she was fraudulently registered with signatures gathered in support of the dropped candidate.

Del Duca refused to comment on the validity of the fraud accusations but instead accused the NDP of “attacking” Festeryga, which he says drove her to withdraw from the race.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
