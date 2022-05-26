Several Toronto schools in lockdown amid reports of man with a rifle, suspect injured

Send this page to someone via email

A police-involved shooting has left a suspect injured after earlier reports of a man walking on a street in Toronto’s east end carrying a rifle.

Several schools in the area were placed in lockdown due to the incident.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Marberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police said there were reports of a male in his late teens or early 20s carrying a rifle. He was reportedly wearing a white hat and 3/4 length coat.

A police firearm was discharged and the suspect was injured.

“There is no wider threat to public safety,” police said in an update on Twitter.

A tweet from the Toronto District School Board says some of the affected schools have since been placed in hold and secure.

Toronto police are set to provide an update on the situation at 3 p.m.

More to come.

UPDATE: William G Davis JPS, Joseph Howe SPS, & Sir Oliver Mowat CI remain in lockdown and Charlottetown JPS & Centennial Road JPS are in Hold & Secure due to ongoing police investigation in the area. https://t.co/zI7GwtTq36 — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) May 26, 2022

PERSON WITH A GUN: UPDATE

Maberley Cres + Oxhorn Rd

– There is no wider threat to public safety

– William Davis Jr. School – is no longer in lockdown

– Parents can pick-up children at the school

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 26, 2022

PERSON WITH A GUN: UPDATE

Maberley Cres + Oxhorn Rd

– Officers located man

– Police firearm discharged

– Suspect injured@TorontoMedics on scene

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 26, 2022