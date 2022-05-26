Several Toronto schools in lockdown amid reports of man with a rifle, suspect injured

A police-involved shooting has left a suspect injured after earlier reports of a man walking on a street in Toronto’s east end carrying a rifle.
Several schools in the area were placed in lockdown due to the incident.
Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Marberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police said there were reports of a male in his late teens or early 20s carrying a rifle. He was reportedly wearing a white hat and 3/4 length coat.
A police firearm was discharged and the suspect was injured.
“There is no wider threat to public safety,” police said in an update on Twitter.
A tweet from the Toronto District School Board says some of the affected schools have since been placed in hold and secure.
Toronto police are set to provide an update on the situation at 3 p.m.
More to come.
