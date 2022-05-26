Menu

Crime

John Rennie High School closes for the day as police investigate online threats

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 1:35 pm
A West Island school was put into a precautionary lockdown on Thursday morning and an investigation is underway following threats on social media. Thursday, May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
A West Island school was put into a precautionary lockdown on Thursday morning and an investigation is underway following threats on social media. Thursday, May 26, 2022.

A West Island school was put into a precautionary lockdown on Thursday morning and an investigation is underway following threats on social media.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin said officers were called to John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire at around 9:40 a.m. in regards to a threatening post online.

“The threat was deemed serious at the time,” Allaire-Morin said, adding the possible use of firearms was being investigated.

Allaire-Morin, however, specified the threats were not directed at the school.

The school was a “meeting point” for a conflict between two individuals, she said, but there is currently no proof the two were even on school property.

Allaire-Morin said they also don’t know if those involved are students at the school.

Police have no suspects, she said.

Many worried parents gathered on school grounds after learning their kids weren’t allowed to leave their classrooms — waiting to see what would happen.

School officials sent out a memo advising them of their decision to end classes early as police continued their investigation.

“This message is to inform you that the police investigation is not yet complete but they have informed us that there is no significant risk at this time,” the notice reads.

Students were dismissed at 12:55 p.m. with buses leaving at 1:15 p.m. along their usual routes.

With files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo and Brayden Jagger Haines

