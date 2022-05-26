Boardwalk COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Waterloo to close on June 12

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region will be closing the doors at one of its larger COVID-19 vaccination clinics, according to David Aoki, director of infectious disease, sexual health and harm reduction.

Aoki, who also currently leads the area’s vaccination efforts, told Waterloo Regional Council on Wednesday night that the Boardwalk Vaccination Clinic will be shut down on June 12.

He said that the lease ends at the end of the month and the lack of demand combined with vaccines being widely available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies mean it is no longer necessary.

“We no longer require large mass immunization sites to meet the needs of our residents,” Aoki explained.



He noted that since it provided its first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 4, 2021, the clinic has provided more than 240,000 doses overall.

The region will now turn its vaccination focus towards its mobile efforts as well as smaller clinics at 99 Regina St. in Waterloo and 30 Christopher Dr. in Cambridge.

“In April alone, our mobile clinic teams provided more than 1,400 doses, with clinics held in collaboration with community partners, regional libraries, long-term care and retirement homes, congregate settings and many others,” he said.

“We continue to build partnerships and look for new locations and opportunities to immunize those who may not have access to vaccine otherwise.”

Aoki said the region will still have the flexibility to expand again should it become necessary.